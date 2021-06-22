Kihikihi captain Emma-lee Heta scores against Taupiri at Kihikihi Domain on Saturday. Photo / Arthur Uden

Kihikihi Women's team booked a Gallagher Cup final spot with a 39-7 home victory against Taupiri on Saturday.

Scoring seven tries and conceding only one, the handsome win by Kihikihi ensured they will host the final.

Winger Rihipete Love scored a brace of first-half tries, with others to No 8 eight Karamea Hohepa and prop Sara-Jane Urquhart.

First five-eighths Kiriana Nolan converted one of the tries as did flanker Emma-lee Heta, which saw Kihikihi carry a 24-point lead into the break.

Taupiri proved more competitive in the second spell, with a converted try of their own.

Kihikihi crossed the tryline three more times with Nolan, Heta and halfback Hannah Gay dotting down.

Kia Kaha Electrical Players of the Day were lock Sancha Raukawa and centre Sarah-lee Makaea.

Others to stand out were captain Heta and Urquhart.

Kihikihi will host Hamilton Marist in the Women's Championship final at Kihikihi Domain on Saturday at 1pm.