Lance Corporal Cecil Richard Fisk on patrol in Vietnam.

The Te Awamutu RSA is on the search for further information on Lance Corporal Cecil Richard Fisk, a brave soldier who served in three different wars during his short life.

Born in Te Awamutu to Lionel and Joan Fisk (nee Quintal) on June 2, 1946, Cecil went on to attend Vardon School in Hamilton.

He married Gail Bullen and had two children, Julie and Andrew.

Cecil served in the Indonesian Confrontation, the Borneo Confrontation and the Vietnam War.

He served with the Victor 5 Company of 2RAR/NZ (Anzac) Battalion during his time in the military.

On June 18, 1970, he was fatally wounded by a command-detonated mine in Vietnam at the young age of 24 and was laid to rest at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery in Christchurch the following month.

Cecil Fisk.

His sacrifice and service are remembered and honoured by many, and his legacy lives on.

Cecil’s family and friends have left recent notes of honour and love on his memorial page, part of Auckland Museum’s online cenotaph record.

His granddaughter Raiah Fisk expressed her love and longing for her grandfather, while his niece Susan Fisk honoured his memory and expressed her gratitude for his sacrifice.

Cecil’s old friend Colin Kennedy remembered him as an amazing goalkeeper on the football field and a well-respected classmate at Vardon School. Colin bid farewell to his friend and acknowledged his service with honour.

If you have any information that could help the Te Awamutu RSA and make sure that Cecil is fittingly remembered in Te Awamutu, you can contact Terry Findlay on 027 2703 705 or contact the Te Awamutu Courier.

ANZAC DAY SERVICES AND NOTICES FOR APRIL 25

See page 24 for details of each service.

Pukeatua – April 24

Cambridge - Dawn and Civic Services

Kihikihi

Ōhaupō

Pirongia

Kāwhia

Te Awamutu - Dawn Parade and Civic Commemoration Service