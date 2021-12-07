Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Te Awamutu Courier

Opinion: Remembering a New Zealand and Taranaki rugby legacy, the Alf Bayly story

9 minutes to read
1897 New Zealand Rugby team. Photo / New Zealand Rugby

1897 New Zealand Rugby team. Photo / New Zealand Rugby

Jesse Wood
By:

Multimedia journalist writing for the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME.

OPINION:

On my search for the story of former All Blacks utility back and NZRFU President Alfred "Alf" Bayly I stumbled upon, or rather didn't stumble upon, the Stratford Pioneer Cemetery in Taranaki – a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.