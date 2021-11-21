Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Dave Duley, from rugby journeyman to successful horse stud owner

Jesse Wood
By
9 mins to read
Chiefs lock Dave Duley applauds the crowd after their win over the Bulls in the 2004 Super 12 match. Photo / Phil Walter/Getty Images

Chiefs lock Dave Duley applauds the crowd after their win over the Bulls in the 2004 Super 12 match. Photo / Phil Walter/Getty Images

He might be remembered by many as the Waikato lock who chased down one of world rugby's fastest men, but from rugby field to horse stud, Mystery Creek's Landsdowne Park owner Dave Duley has had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News