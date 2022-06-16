Rÿk, Dirk, Jeannie and Brad Hermsen work hard as a strong family unit to ensure this business flows smoothly. Photo/Kate Durie

Dirk and Jeannie Hermsen took over the management of Barham United Welldrillers on November 16, 2021, with the help of their sons Rÿk and Brad Hermsen.

This builds on the history of the business being family owned and operated. The business has a dedicated team who aims to provide the best service to its clients.

Barham United Welldrillers has an experienced team of drillers offering professional water well drilling and geotechnical and environmental drilling services.

The company services lifestyle blocks, rural farming and irrigation of pasture and crops, commercial industry, township and community water bores and farms.

Their large database of completed drilling work assists with drilling requirements in clients' areas.

They provide water bores to a broad sector with services including testing water supply, repairs and maintenance of existing water bores and pumping equipment.

Jeannie says they will prioritise urgent jobs to help reconnect water for schools and businesses.

Barham United Welldrillers was first opened in 1937 and has a lot of history within the Waikato.

Barham Bros Rig One in 1937. Photo/Supplied

"Because of the history, we have decided to keep everything the same because everyone knows when they see an orange rig that it belongs to Barham United," says Jeannie.

Dirk and Jeannie were dairy framers up until 2012, then Dirk went to Greymouth as an adult learner to take a drilling course for six months.

After that, he spent the last 10 years drilling for Drill Force NZ Ltd, followed by travelling around the North and South Island for Oil and Gas, Geotech and Water Drilling.

He then worked in Australia FIFO on an oil and gas rig. However, when Covid hit, Dirk came back home permanently to Te Awamutu.

Dirk used to do casual work for Barham United Welldrillers, in between being home from the oil and gas rig in Australia.

This led to the previous owner, Mike Ormsby, approaching Dirk with the proposition of purchasing the business.

The couple has remained close with the previous owners and always welcome them back to the site with open arms.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity that they have given us to be able to buy this business," says Jeannie.

They aim to continue the tradition of Barham United Welldrillers being family-owned which is passed down through generations.

"We are focused and invested in client and follow-up care. We don't just drill a hole and walk away, we strive to understand clients' needs and we want to be available should they need us to resolve any issues to build that trust," says Jeannie.

They are also working hard towards the goal of being the 'go-to' drilling company within the Waikato district.

Jayden Martin (left), a previous employee of Barham United with Brad Hermsen on the rig stand operating the levers. Photo/Supplied

"We have a lot of expertise and clever staff, so we want to be able to utilise them," says Jeannie.

As a business, they actively encourage their team members to advance their careers and are committed to ongoing Drilling Industry Training to NZQA Unit Standards.

Extra support is offered, if needed, for workers who may require driving training or training for their careers for workers from all walks of life. This creates an environment where people like to come work.

Barham United continues to support locals and is always happy to help. They are sponsors of Andrew Edwards Memorial event Kihikihi speedway and Heart Kids Te Awamutu.

For more information contact 0800 DRILL4U | 0800 3745548 or 021 884 710.

Contact can also be made via email to enquiries@buwelldrillers.co.nz.