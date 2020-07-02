Te Awamutu College girls 1st XV and student leaders with Gallagher Chiefs Luke Jacobson and Atu Moli (back) after accepting Chiefs Women in Rugby jersey. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu College girls 1st XV and student leaders with Gallagher Chiefs Luke Jacobson and Atu Moli (back) after accepting Chiefs Women in Rugby jersey. Photo / Jesse Wood

Injured Gallagher Chiefs Atu Moli and Luke Jacobson visited Te Awamutu College on Wednesday morning to present the 1st XV girls with a Gallagher Chiefs Women in Rugby playing jersey.

Former Silver Fern, now Gallagher Chiefs commercial executive, Leana de Bruin came along with the players. The three of them answered questions and shared advice with the young women.

Te Awamutu College was one of the 23 schools selected to receive one of these match jerseys.

Other local schools to be gifted a jersey were Cambridge High School, Hamilton Girls' High School, Ōtorohanga College and Te Kūiti High School.

The Chiefs wore these jerseys in their match against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr in Dunedin during round one of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

This limited edition jersey design acknowledges the thousands of females both young and old, who play and support rugby.

Injured Gallagher Chiefs prop Atu Moli, presents Te Awamutu College BOT Representative Atareipounamu Crown with a Gallagher Chiefs Women in Rugby playing jersey. Photo / Jesse Wood

The pink and purple tinge commemorates wāhine of all levels who play and support rugby, along with connecting to the Chiefs training jersey colours to acknowledge the importance of preparation.

The black colouring in the jersey is to acknowledge the female rugby players from the Chiefs Region who have represented New Zealand at an international level.

The triangular arrow patterns on the jersey speak to the significance of always moving forward, both on the rugby field and in the promotion of females both playing and supporting rugby.