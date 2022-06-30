Te Awamutu AFC's Team Townsend Tall Poppy Real Estate goal-keeper Wade Vincent makes a save against Melville. Photo / Arthur Uden

Te Awamutu AFC's Team Townsend Tall Poppy Real Estate hosted Melville in Saturday football in what was set to be the settling of a grudge for the season.

TA had beaten them in pre-season while Melville had won later at Gower Park.

The first 20 minutes were full of TA possession - yet it was Melville who had the first chance.

One of Te Awamutu's newest heroes, goalkeeper Wade Vincent, showed his ability with an extended leg to keep out a penalty.

Melville did, however, score on the 30th minute going into the sheds 1-0 up at the break.

TA still had plenty to offer and the second-half battle was on.

Melville goalkeeper Harry Porritt also did a great job of keeping TA at bay.

Melville scored their second in the 51st minute, but it was a free-kick specialist goal by Tawhiri Ball that spurred TA and his brother Waikato to tie things up 10 minutes later.

No one could break the deadlock in the last 20 so each took a point, 1-1.

Te Awamutu AFC's Team Townsend Tall Poppy Real Estate player Waikato Ball scores past the Melville goalkeeper. Photo / Arthur Uden

The Team Townsend Reserves went to Claudelands with the aim of further improvement on what they were trying to achieve, which despite the second high-scoring defeat, wasn't a reflection on some of the pieces of play that were created.

The boys, made up of a mixture of college boys, holding on to the actions of the first team for their shot at the Under 23 competition next year.

The Storyteller Eatery and Bar squad headed to Ngăruawăhia for their match.

It seemed to be a fairly even battle until a bizarre moment when TA had a player knocked down by a lazy elbow from Ngăruawăhia.

The referee told the player they couldn't remain on the pitch but had to be substituted, not sent off.

That set the tone for the rest of the game with TA returning to share their stories in the bar with their sponsors.

J&J Construction and Fencing men's Waikato division four team played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Bremworth Park against the West Hamilton Floppy Noodles.

The West Ham goalkeeper had the game of his life, blocking numerous goal-bound shots as TA just couldn't press home any advantages they had.

Sammy Dixon was in goal for TA and made a couple of good saves while Flynn Prutton scored both goals for his team, one header from a Jamie Bell corner and a second-half penalty.

Player of the day went to Oscar Hall for working hard on defence and attack in the centre-midfield role.

This week the team is away to Putāruru Rangers Sting.

The Edmonds Judd Women took their first three points of the season on a default by Unicol.

It was strange to celebrate getting points on the board without kicking a ball.

The women's team takes on Huntly in what will be a great test of how the season's been going.

The ladies also look forward to the Caci Clinic's opening night on Tuesday, July 5, and sharing their support of those who support local.