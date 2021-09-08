You know when we are dropping down the alert levels when this regular group of cycling buddies are back at their regular cafe for a morning caffeine fix. Photo / Dean Taylor

New restrictions are amongst most of the country with the move to alert level 2 on Tuesday evening while Auckland remains at alert level 4 as their community cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 surpasses 800.

As relayed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, this version – dubbed Delta level 2, is unlike how we have seen it before.

New and tougher restrictions means it is now mandatory to wear a face mask if you are aged 12 and over when using public transport, inside retail businesses and public venues – which includes Waipā District public and recreational facilities including libraries, museums, playgrounds, aquatic facilities and council buildings.

In schools, masks are recommended but not required.

Remember Level 4 when the days dawned brisk and sunny? Photo / Dean Taylor

"To keep it really simple, if you're out at about at indoor venues, please wear a mask," says Jacinda.

Residents are encouraged to wash their hands before and after using any public exercise of playground equipment.

More than 28,000 books are also due back to Waipā Libraries and it is important to note the returns will only be received via the after-hours book return slots, oversized items can be returned to the large trolleys outside the main library areas.

Additional changes applied with Delta level 2 means it is now mandatory to scan in at places such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, churches and close contact venues like hairdressers.

A sure sign we're at Alert level 2. Photo / Dean Taylor

A maximum of 50 people can gather at indoor venues while outdoor venues have a limit of up to 100.

Staff at the Redoubt Bar and Eatery in Te Awamutu spent most of Tuesday cleaning and sanitising to get ready to welcome back its customers for dine-in service.

Restaurant manager Love Sekhon says they are excited to get back to business, even in a not so normal way.

Dining in will be capped to 50 people at a time, tables are separated by at least 1m and masks must be worn except for when eating and drinking.

Its staff will be wearing masks at all times.

Roadside signs operator needs to switch his spellchecker from English (US) to proper English. Photo / Dean Taylor

"Our message is to scan in, bring a mask and enjoy the Redoubt experience," says Love.

Indoor public facilities like gyms now require 2m distancing; previously a 1m rule was applied.

The main rules among Te Awamutu gyms including Trainstation, Snap Fitness, Club Waipa and Zero Limits are very much the same – 2m social distancing is required at all times, masks must be worn when not working out or when social distancing can't be maintained and scanning in is a must.

Some of them have additional rules relating to matters such as towels, kids' clubs and group fitness classes that can be found on each's social media pages.