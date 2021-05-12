Che Orton is one of the artists to perform on the Friday night. Photo / Supplied

The three-day Branded Country Music Festival starts at 5pm on Friday, May 21 at the Sir Don Rowlands Centre, Lake Karāpiro.

Rock 'n' Roll will start off the festival and run until about 10pm. The artists for this are Che Orton, Dan Cosgrove, Al Dawson & the Wild Katz, three popular artists within their field.

Local artist Donna Saunders is also featured that night.

Local country singer Donna Saunders. Photo / Supplied

Saturday starts off at 10am with open mic, invited singers at 1pm then a showcase concert starting at 6pm.

Featured singers will be Joy Adams, Dennis August, Craig Robertson, Keinan Ngapo as well as many more.

The festival will showcase a total of 28 singers from all over New Zealand and a three-day pass is available for $50.

Dennis Marsh at Lakeside. Photo / Supplied

The festival finishes at 2pm on Sunday but will be followed by a Double-D Showcase, Dennis Marsh and Dennis August concert starting at 3pm. This will be $20 per person.

Contact Keith Willis on 027 429 0047 or kawillis1954@gmail.com for all enquiries.