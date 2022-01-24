Airport station stop added to Te Huia restart schedule

Te Huia now stops at the new Puhinui transport hub in Papatoetoe. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Te Huia now stops at Auckland's Puhinui Station since the service restarted on Monday in the latest of a suite of improvements for the train service.

In addition, for the last official week of the school holidays, until Friday, one child aged 18 and under can travel for free with every paying adult.

Late last year the multiagency rail governance working group announced that Te Huia would terminate downtown at The Strand Station on weekdays, providing passengers with direct access to central Auckland and its waterfront without the hassle and cost of parking.

Waikato Regional Council has since also confirmed that from Tuesday, February 1, Bee Card holders with their SuperGold Card concession loaded will be able to travel free on all Waikato services – not just in off-peak times and the weekend.

The council manages Te Huia.

Chairman Russ Rimmington said he was excited to welcome passengers back onboard.

"I know there are many as keen as I am to see it back on track," he said.

"Te Huia is only eight months into a five-year establishment period. It got off to a good start, with about 15,000 boardings through to August when the service was paused due to the Auckland Covid-19 border.

Te Huia train at its first official trip from Hamilton Rotokauri station to Huntly in March 2021. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

"Since then we've agreed on significant improvements to deliver the services our passengers want, and we're confident we'll see on board numbers increase as a result," he said.

"The Waikato and Auckland regions are among the fastest growing in New Zealand, and this means more people and cars on our roads," said Transport Minister Michael Wood.

"We know we can't build our way out of congestion, but Te Huia will support a shift to public transport and, as passenger numbers grow, will help to support growth and reduce emissions.

"Adding the new Puhinui Station as a stop is a real feather in the cap for the service and the result of a great partnership between Waikato Regional Council, KiwiRail and Auckland Transport.

"From there, it's just a short electric bus ride to the Auckland airport. It also provides access to Auckland Transport's Southern and Eastern lines, with great connectivity to Manukau city, Sylvia Park and Britomart in the city centre."

Michael said the changed timetable will "strengthen the connections between Auckland and the Waikato, boosting both economies in the process".

Russ said the timetable changes will transform the service.

"Te Huia is no longer for just the Waikato to Auckland commuter – there are two weekday services departing from Hamilton at 6.15am and 2.07pm.

"Options have also opened up for people, such as whānau and friends, wanting to come to the Waikato too, with the service departing The Strand at 9.18am and 5.15pm each weekday."

The service will continue to operate once on Saturdays.

It starts from Frankton Station, stopping at Rotokauri Transport Hub adjacent to The Base, Raahui Pookeka Huntly, Papakura and Puhinui, terminating at The Strand Station in central Auckland.

Details are at tehuiatrain.co.nz or call 0800 205 305 for more information and prices.