Get your walking shoes on, and bike tyres pumped ready for an amazing new walk and cycleway opening in Tauranga.

The new and improved track in Kopurererua Valley will be officially opened at a fun-filled event on Sunday 14th July.

Everyone is welcome, whether you want to walk, scooter or cycle the track, push a pram or simply get among the celebrations.

You can even walk your four-legged best friend as dogs are also welcome.

The Hits radio team will be there spicing up this Sunday fun day.

There will be plenty of family friendly activities, spot prizes, have some fun on one of the funky bikes and join in the community bike ride

Thanks to Tauranga Council, the 6km Kopurererua Valley walking and biking track has been tarsealed making it a smoother cycleway easier and safer to ride for people on all types of bikes, and more comfortable for walkers.

The Kopurererua Valley is a 300ha block of low-lying rural land situated between residential neighbourhoods in Tauranga. Running from Judea in the north to Tauriko in the south, the valley is bordered by the neighbourhoods of Te Reti, Gate Pā, Greerton, Westridge and Cambridge Heights.

The valley and the stream that runs through it is of great historical and cultural significance to local Māori. The valley, with its sacred stream, was a place of refuge and retreat for Māori warriors in the battles of Gate Pā and Te Ranga. Tauranga City Council has worked in consultation with local iwi Ngāi Tamarāwhaho in the rejuvenation of the area, not just the track's upgrade but the restoration of the wetlands and returning native plants to the area, and preserving local pā sites.

Iwi representatives will be opening the track, which is part of the city's goals to make Tauranga a cycle friendly place, balancing every residents needs with a focus primarily on people's safety, whether they're walking, biking, riding on mobility scooters.

Improving the track is also an important step in helping Tauranga become a more active city. Not only that, residents can take time to enjoy the region's natural beauty, as the track offers people the opportunity to walk or cycle through one of our most beautiful reserves.

It makes for a fantastic family walk - what better bonding time than to stroll along the track chatting with the kids, absorbing the changing seasons and enjoying nature.

Or turn date night into a healthier occasion by taking a romantic bike or stroll with your one and only.

Or catch up with your friends over a walk while enjoying the fresh air. You can still get a coffee together with plenty of pitstops along the way including the Historic Village, or pause at one of the cafes near the hospital, at Gate Pa or at Greerton, or at the Lakes.

You will even be able pop a basket on your cycle and do some shopping at Tauranga Crossing!

The upgrade is not just for recreational enjoyment but will have a functional purpose too, offering the opportunity for a year round off road route for people to get to work and school, providing a key walking and cycling link between The Lakes and Tauranga city centre.

Judea resident Daniel Harrison, 18, uses the track to 'commute' to his place of work at New World Supermarket, and is delighted about the track upgrade,

"Anything that encourages people not to use cars is a good thing. Whenever I can, I avoid using a car, and regularly run, walk or cycle down this track so it is great that it is now even more user friendly."

Gate Pā resident Emma Stanton walks her dog on the track every day. A keen walker, she even walks the track right up to Bethlehem to visit her daughter,

"I just love being out in nature, I love that there is no traffic and it is very safe. I keep fit, and it is very social too - the dog has lots of friends we see regularly."

The track will be officially opened at a blessing and ceremony from 10am to 10.20am, after which the fun will kick off until 12pm.

The details

What:

Rollin' & Strolling' in Kopurererua Valley

When: Sun 14 July, 10:00-12:00

Where: Kopurererua Valley Reserve, via the Faulkner Street entrance

This is a free event.

Dog-friendly.

SCHEDULE:

Official opening and blessing: 10am-10.20am (open to the public)