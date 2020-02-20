Police are searching the Whanganui River for a missing person.

Coastguard and police have been searching the river since a person was reported missing on Thursday night.

A police spokeswoman said a call was received at 7.15pm on Thursday that a person was seen disappearing beneath the water in the river and had not resurfaced.

"The search is continuing this morning and the police dive squad is expected to begin a search from 11am," she said.

A rāhui has been placed on the Whanganui River covering the area from Te Ao Hou marae in Aramoho through to the river mouth.

It is anticipated that the rāhui will remain in place until the morning of Sunday, February 23.