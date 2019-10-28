Mount Maunganui surfer Elin Tawharu has come away from the Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles as the highest Bay of Plenty place-getter.

The 2019 titles were held at Taranaki at the weekend, with Tawharu securing a second-place in the Open Women's Division Final, just edged out of victory by Taranaki defending champion Zhana Hutchieson in the final seconds. She finished runner-up as the highest placed surfer from the Bay of Plenty.

Hutchieson left her winning wave until the final 20 seconds, in third place for much of the 20 minutes. With seconds to go, Hutchieson paddled down the point and away from leaders Tawharu and Taranaki's Thandi Tipene, finding a small wave to complete three nice backhand turns on for a 6-point ride and the defence of her title.

"It is amazing to defend my title this weekend. I couldn't find any good waves out there in the final, it was so hard but that wave came to me right at the end and it was enough to push past Elin and Thandi for the win," Hutchieson said.

Advertisement

Chris Malone won the open men's title and both he and Hutchison have claimed two of the coveted trials slots for the Piha Pro come March 2020. Theirs were two of 10 championships crowned throughout the day.

The Aotearoa Maori Surfing Titles is held every Labour Weekend, with surfers competing across 10 divisions from Under 14 Boys' through to Over 45 Men's.

Malone picked off two of the best waves that came through in the final as conditions deteriorated over the low tide in the afternoon. He surfed to an astonishing 17.5 point heat total in the final to defeat the Taranaki trio of Jamie Andrews, defending champion Bachelor Tipene (Ngāti Ranginui) and Brandon Kingi who finished second through fourth respectively.

"The slot in the Piha Pro Trials is an added bonus but this event is mainly about bringing Maori surfers from around Aotearoa together for the unique event that this is," Malone said.

The results:

Open Men's Division Final:

Chris Malone (Te Aitanga a Mahaki), 17.5; Jamie Andrews (Ngāti Ruahine), 11.24; Bachelor Tipene (Ngāti Ranginui), 10.3; Brandon Kingi (Ngā Raru), 8.5.

Under 18 Boys' Division Final:

Kora Cooper (Ngāi Tai), 16.26; Te Kauwhata Kauwhata (Ngāpuhi), 10.13; Josef Jungwirth (Ngāi Te Rangi), 9.6; Jacob Buckle (Ngāpuhi), 8.13.

Advertisement

Under 16 Boys' Division Final:

Josef Jungwirth (Ngāi Te Rangi), 12.74; Ryder Pennington (Te Atiawa), 12.06; Navryn Malone (Te Aitanga A Mahaki), 9.03; Kora Cooper (Ngāi Tai).

Under 14 Boys' Division Final:

Navryn Malone (Te Aitanga A Mahaki), 12.3; Ryder Pennington (Te Atiawa), 12.1; Jack Mckenzie (Ngāi Tahu), 8.83; Rakiatea Tau (Ngāi Tahu), 4.5.

Open Women's Division Final:

Zhana Hutchieson (Taranaki), 10; Elin Tawharu (Ngāti Raukawa), 8.87; Thandi Tipene (Taranaki), 8.8; Kiri Binnersley (Ngāati Porou), 2.01.

Under 18 Girls Division Final:

Indi-Lee Ruddell (Te Atiawa), 7.6; Mya Crowe (Tainui), 7.2; Poppy Pennington (Taranaki), 4.83; India Kennings (Ngāti Whatua), 0.

Over 35 Men's Division Final:

Manu Schafer (Kahungunu), 17.17;, Henry Mckinlay (Tainui), 12.5; Chris Malone (Mahaki), 12.54; Brandon Kingi (Ngā Rauru), 11.1.

Over 45 Men's Division Final:

Motu Mataa (Taranaki), 16.0; Dawson Tamati (Taranaki), 8.64; Darren Kiwi (Ngāi Te Rangi), 8.34; Jason Matthews (Taranaki), 7.17.

Longboard Division Final:

Jason Matthews (Te Atiawa), 12.33; Isaac Johnston (Ngāpuhi), 10.3; Billy Whelan (Ngāti Maru), 9.54, 3, Tama Blackburn (Maniapoto), 6.2.

Men's SUP Final:

Jamie Andrews (Ngāti Ruahine), 15.07; Alan Te Moananui (Tamatera), 14.16; Curtis Nu'u (Tuwharetoa), 6.83.