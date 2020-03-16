Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service continues do what no other club has done before - and their success goes beyond just their athletes.

The club was crowned the top overall club at the Surf Lifesaving National Championships 2020 for the 11th time at Gisborne on Sunday - their eight consecutive title win. Last year it was the first club to win the title 10 times.

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service chief executive Sarah Lewis says the athletes put in a lot of hard work for the cub, training twice a day in preparation for the nationals.

"I think for us in general, it's about a team approach," Lewis says.

She says the club had a talented group of athletes representing them across divisions and disciplines, including Hamish Miller securing third in the open men's Ironperson Race, Mia Gardiner first in the U16 Ironperson event and many teams making finals races.

But it's not just the athletes that boost the success of the club, she says.

"It's our coaching and our development programme," she says of the part of the club run by John Bryant.

She says it's also the "incredible parents" and families who drive trucks, set up gazebos, feed kids and more that contributes as well.

"They're all amazing.

"The culture, everyone's supporting each other."

Mount Maunganui had 93 representatives competing while Ōmanu had 82, Ōpotiki 23, Pāpāmoa 29, Pukehina 9, Waihī Beach 7 and Whakatāne SLSC 39.

They were among the 1389 athletes competing at surf life saving's pinnacle event of the season, at Midway Beach in Gisborne.

The second place club after Mount Maunganui was Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club with 95 points and in third was Ōmanu Surf Life Saving Club on 80 points.

Ōmanu Surf Life Saving Club's director of sports Mark Weatherall says they were ecstatic with their results.

"We're over the moon actually," Weatherall says.

"It's our best result at a national champs."

They started the event with their 11th consecutive Masters title on Thursday, scoring 26 golds, 19 silvers and 16 bronze medals.

Over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday the club won 15 golds - Max Beattie, Molly Shivnan and Tom Scott among the athletes who scored at least two golds each in the open divisions.

However, he said the success of their club "was a really good team effort", with athletes achieving success right across the divisions.

"We're really happy with that."