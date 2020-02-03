NEWS BRIEFS

Death at markets

A woman died of natural causes at the River Traders' Markets on Saturday.

Market manager Annette Main says it was upsetting for those nearby but help was quickly available.

The woman was with others staffing a stall when she felt unwell.

When she collapsed her companion was quickly in control, two nurses were nearby and an ambulance was called.

Main understands the woman died in the care of ambulance staff, and that her companion was supported.

Call to conserve water

Whanganui District Council has asked the public to conserve water.

Recent rural fire call-outs and parched conditions mean the council is currently supplying an extra five million litres of water per day above normal seasonal demand to its reticulated supply.

The council asks people to be sensible with their water use and avoid wasting water by not leaving sprinklers on too long, fixing any leaks and being 'water-wise' with water consumption.

Leaks in the reticulation system should be reported to the council on 349 0001 or use the Snap Send Solve smartphone app to report issues.



Store to remain open

Clothing chain T&T Childrenswear now says its Whanganui store will remain open.

On January 21 subscribers received an email saying the Trafalgar Square store was closing.

However, another email on January 29 said "due to unforeseen circumstances" the store would remain open and thanked the Whanganui community for its support.

Weekday patrols end Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service has stopped its weekday patrols at Castlecliff and Kai Iwi beaches now that the school holidays have finished.

However, lifeguards will be on duty on Waitangi Day this Thursday. Patrols from noon to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays will continue until March 1.

Pool hours change

The school holidays are over so Whanganui East Pool in Tinirau St is now open 3pm-6pm on weekdays for the rest of the summer season.

The exception is Waitangi Day on Thursday when the pool will open from noon to 5pm. Weekend hours are 11am-5pm.

