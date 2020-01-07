Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle Podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

It's been windy, right? Well that's created a lot of mayhem and news. Perhaps the most touching was a group of 20 motorists who stopped to clear SH1 of fallen branches.

We discuss this week's weather plus much more, including a newly qualified surf lifesaver who made a rescue before he started duty, our own Between the Flags campaign, the festival of cricket hosted here in Whanganui and a vigil for those affected by the Australian bush fires.

Opera and Whanganui tennis star Paige Hourigan also get an airing.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down. And remember to subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to podcasts.



Zaryd Wilson and Abe Leach host this week's episode.

Turakina-born tennis player Paige Hourigan gets a shot against former world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the ASB Classic this week.

