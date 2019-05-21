Security at Waihī Beach's surf lifesaving club has been stepped up after thieves stole rescue gear.

Lifeguard rescue equipment has been taken a few times and five motors were stolen from another club in the region - prompting the upgrade, the club said in a statement.

Hamilton-based global technology company Gallagher donated $10,000 worth of security equipment to protect the club's equipment and help volunteers manage clubroom access.

Waihī Beach Lifeguard Services asset director Andrew Cochrane said in a statement: "We are a charity that relies on volunteer support, donations and fundraising efforts for all of our rescue equipment, vehicles and supplies, so any loss is hard to recover from."



"The equipment is not only worth a lot of money, it's crucial to saving lives. Losing any of it hinders our ability to perform rescues and respond to other emergencies in the wider region."

Between Labour weekend and Easter the club provided volunteer weekend patrols from 10am-5pm. Lifeguards were on duty each day from mid-December to the end of January.

The club also had a 24/7 emergency call-out squad.

More than 15,000 people passed through the building in a year.

Gallagher sales manager Central North Island Steve Cooke said parts of the clubrooms needed to be open to the public, but access to the accommodation, office and storage areas needed to be controlled.