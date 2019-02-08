The best surf boat crews from New Zealand and Australia are set to face off for top honours of the annual Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge at Waihī Beach this weekend.

Last year the annual clash was held in Sydney and returns to New Zealand shores in 2019, again being held at Waihī Beach as it was in 2017. New Zealand is yet to win the title, so the local side is unsurprisingly hungry to take the win and the Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge Trophy.

This year, the four New Zealand crews all come from Titahi Bay in Wellington, showing how effective their preparation and training for this event has been, and how dedicated they are in taking the title from the Australians for the first time.

Brett Hamer, a rower in the New Zealand Open Men's team, said the Australian team "are the favourites to win for good reason and deservedly so", but they still want to make their supporters proud and getting a win would be the ultimate way to do so.

Advertisement

"The Australian team have dominated this event both at home and over the ditch since its inception so we will have to be sharp," Hamer said.

"We just want to perform well, do our supporters proud, and see how we measure up against the fastest in the world," he said.

Likewise, a rower from the Open Women's team, Georgia McLaren, said the goal was to "just get in the boat and perform to the best of our ability", after training for this event from August last year.

"We want to cross the finish line with the sense of satisfaction that we put every single ounce of strength and energy into every race and didn't leave anything behind," McLaren said.

Tim Marsden, sweep for the under-23 teams, said he was ready for the challenge and was most looking forward to is pulling the black cap on.

"I can't wait to get out there and represent our country," he said.

Meanwhile, the Australian team says they are "extremely excited" to be travelling to New Zealand to compete.

"Some of the [Australian] team members are looking forward to reconnecting with friends they made last time we met at the Trans-Tasman Challenge, whilst the newer members of the team are thrilled to be representing their country for the first time," said Australia team manager Greg Heard.

"All of the Australian crews have been training extremely well and know they have to be at their very best if they are to secure wins over the strong New Zealand crews," Heard said.

Racing starts at 10am tomorrow, before crews compete in three tests, followed by the finals, to decide the Trans-Tasman champions.

The North Island Surf Boat Challenge, a domestic competition, runs alongside the Trans-Tasman Challenge this weekend and brings in more crews from around the country making it a big weekend of surf boat racing. Their races continue into Sunday morning as part of the New Zealand Surf Boat 6-round series, where this weekend could be crucial as the penultimate round.

- Supplied content