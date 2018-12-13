Another major financial boost has been announced for Papamoa's new surf club building, with news BayTrust has approved a $400,000 grant.

The Papamoa Community Surf Rescue Base Trust is one of four successful applicants in BayTrust's inaugural Community Amenities funding round which is designed to support building or upgrading community and environmental assets across the region.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said Papamoa was growing at a rapid rate and the surf club's current base was clearly no longer fit-for-purpose.

"A dedicated team of volunteers are working hard to raise the $5 million required for a new rescue base, which will also serve as a multi-purpose community hub.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to contribute $400,000 towards this project and know that it will make a significant difference to the surf club, Papamoa residents, and everyone who enjoys this beautiful stretch of coastline," Rhodes said.

Rescue Base Trust chair Jim Pearson said the trustees were delighted with the news.

"The new building has been on the plans for nearly seven years, and we are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. To have the support of BayTrust means we can move with greater confidence and surety into the build phase."

A total of 43 possible projects were considered by BayTrust after applications were called for earlier this year. These were narrowed down to four which best fitted with BayTrust's "outcome areas" and overall vision of ensuring the Bay of Plenty is the greatest place to be.

Alistair Rhodes chief executive of BayTrust. Photo / File

Rhodes said the Community Amenities Fund was designed to grant between $100,000 - $500,000 to capital projects that delivered new permanent facilities, or upgraded and preserved existing community and environmental assets.

All projects must have sufficient funding in place to complete the work and must also have ongoing financial support to cover maintenance and operating costs.

"We have set aside $1.25m annually for the new Community Amenities Fund and are looking to support intergenerational community and environmental assets that make a real difference in people's lives," Rhodes said.