Cute and cuddly Meka is on the hunt for a permanent home.

Meka is ready to meet his forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Meka’s cheeky face matched his personality.

“He has such a lovable personality, so much fun but a real snugglepuss too.”

Meka is 3 months old, has been health-checked by a vet, de-sexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Meka or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.