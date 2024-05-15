Matt Chisholm is bringing his Time Out Tour to Taranaki and Palmerston North.

TV presenter turned sheep and beef farmer Matt Chisholm is coming to town.

Chisholm, who is an ambassador for the Rural Support Trust, will travel across the country over the next two months to speak to rural communities about mental health and resilience as part of his Time Out Tour.

The tour has two stops scheduled in the lower North Island - one at Clifton Rugby Club in Tikorangi, South Taranaki on May 28, and the other at Massey University in Palmerston North on July 15.

Chisholm’s battles with mental health have been documented in Imposter, a book he published last year, and documentaries Like a Man and Man Enough, both supported by the Mental Health Foundation.

So far, Chisholm has visited 30 rural communities on the tour. Rural Support Trust chairwoman Amanda Jordan said the partnership opened up the opportunity for isolated rural communities to hear Chisholm share his journey and experiences as a new farmer on a 29ha block at Chatto Creek, near Alexandra in Central Otago.

“Matt encourages others to draw on [what they’ve learned] from previous tough times, reminding them there is a way out of the difficulties they are experiencing. He brings hope.”

Chisholm said he enjoyed the work rural support did.

“Largely behind the scenes. I want people to understand how the trust can help them in their communities, so more people can access their services when they need it most.”

Chisholm said his key message to anyone struggling with such pressure is to ask for help.

“Instead of having a conversation with yourself, go and talk to someone. Take that first step and life will change. Life can be infinitely greater than what it feels like now. Often the best of times come after the worst of times.”

The Details:

What: Time Out Tour - Taranaki

When: Tuesday, May 28, 6pm

Where: Clifton Rugby Club, 29 Inland North Road, Tikorangi, South Taranaki

-

What: Time Out Tour - Palmerston North

When: Monday, July 15, 6pm

Where: Massey University, Palmerston North, Manawatū

Register: https://www.rural-support.org.nz/Time-Out-Tour