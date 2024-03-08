Shirley received her Disabled Persons Assembly award at a special ceremony on Sunday, March 3. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“It’s important to be kind to others. Regardless of what you’re going through, you can always be kind.”

It could be said that Shirley Hazlewood, QSM, has gone through plenty in her own life, but the Kaponga woman certainly hasn’t let it stop her from being kind to others.

Shirley contracted polio, a debilitating disease, when she was just 14 months old.

At the time, it was the 53rd recorded case of polio in the Taranaki region.

She spent the first six months in isolation at Hawera Hospital, and then spent the majority of her childhood, until she was about 15, in hospital.

Shirley is in a wheelchair but doesn’t let it hold her back, she says, choosing instead to help others facing difficulties.

“Just because I’m in a wheelchair doesn’t mean I can’t do anything. I get on with life and never be negative. Life is far too short to be mean and negative.”

Her dedication to helping others has earned her multiple awards, with the most recent being a life membership for her work in the Disabled Person Assembly (DPA).

“I’m very proud of it. I’m proud of all my medals.”

The award, which she received earlier this month, joins a large collection of awards, medals and trophies.

Shirley has been involved in several groups during her lifetime including DPA, the Taranaki Disability Resource Centre and the New Zealand Polio Group. She was also made a life member of the Taranaki Polio Support Group.

In 2006 she received a QSM for her disability advocacy. In 2011 she was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow Medal, the highest honour given by Rotary Clubs. That same year she was a semi-finalist in the New Zealander of the Year competition.

“I have also received a President Roosevelt Medal, a citizen’s award, a Local Hero Award and was awarded Senior New Zealander of the Year.”

Taranaki Disabilities Information Centre Trust representative Kirsty Linnell presents Shirley Hazlewood with her Disabled Person Assembly life membership at a ceremony at Stratford's Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar.

Shirley likes making a difference and helping others.

She started working for the DPA in 1991.

“I was contacted by a member of the DPA who thought I’d be interested in joining. I’ve never looked back on that decision.”

After 33 years of service, Shirley is now retiring.

“It was hard to decide to retire but I’ve just turned 77 and decided it’s time to focus on myself. I love gardening so I’ll be doing that. I’ll also spend lots of time with my family.”

She has fond memories of the DPA.

“I’d visit people and help them with anything they had trouble with, whether it was being a support person at a doctor’s or Work and Income appointment, or getting them a wheelchair or any other equipment they needed. I also worked with their families to offer support and helped my clients join groups or attend activities like bowls to get them out of the house and socialising.”

DPA national conferences were a highlight.

“These were fantastic. There would be anywhere between 300-500 people there. I learnt so much and some of the things these people had done with their lives, it’s phenomenal.”

Shirley says despite now being retired, she will always advocate for disabled people.

“Thirty years ago I called the local council to get them to add wheelchair access to the library since they only had steps. I recently called the council and instrumented a disabled toilet being added to the public toilets, widening the door to the local hall to make it more accessible. I contacted the council about updating the local footpaths. Someone needs to be a voice for disabled people and I’m happy to do it and help.”

Shirley Hazlewood has received many medals and awards for her services to disabled people. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The life membership and awards she’s received prove that regardless of your situation, you can always try your best, Shirley says.

“I knew I wanted to help people with disabilities.”

Shirley Hazlewood proudly displays all her certificates on a wall. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“If they call me I can put them in contact with the person best to help them with their concerns. Just because I’m retired doesn’t mean I will stop advocating for disabled people.”

As well as spending time with her family, she will continue to run her Hazlewood Horse Ornament Museum.

“I just love horses and I’ll enjoy showing people my collection of ornaments I’ve collected from across the world.”











