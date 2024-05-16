Midhirst Tennis Club Midweek Ladies members with Helen Bishop, who attended the AGM.

Midhirst Tennis Club members attended the Midweek Ladies AGM on May 13.

At the end of the first round of tennis, Midhirst one won the second section competition and was promoted to section one. At the end of the second round, Midhirst two won the second section and was also promoted to section one.

Midhirst Tennis Club members Nicci Uhlenberg, Julie Marshall, Talia Kowalewski and Sharon Beckett (absent Rachael Adams) with the banner and trophy they were awarded for winning section two.

Midhirst three were in the middle of the third section in both rounds. At the meeting, Helen Bishop was thanked for her services to the tennis competition. She had been the recorder for the Midweek Ladies for several years. Colleen MacDonald was also thanked for her contribution to the sport.

Club members also enjoyed the Midhirst Tennis Club’s annual dinner. Mixed Veges and Sharon’s Crew had their names engraved on the Top Dog Shield and Mid Court Crisis had their name etched on the Wooden Spoon.



