Stratford High School student Caleb Hurley and Turbo won the Manukau Cup at Alexandra Park in Auckland in March.

Stratford High School student Caleb Hurley led himself to a podium finish in Auckland.

The 15-year-old competes in harness racing, a form of horse racing involving a cart and pony. Last month, he steered himself and Turbo the pony to a first-place win at Alexandra Park, winning the Manukau Cup.

He said he was happy to win.

“I was excited when I saw that Turbo and I were the first to cross the finish line. We were racing against 13 other people so it was cool to win the cup.”

He said Turbo did well on the day.

“I had borrowed him for the race. He’s well-behaved and done a great job.”

Caleb, a member of Taranaki Kidz Kartz, first started harness racing when he was 8.

“I was watching some races one day and asked mum if I could give it a go. Now, here I am and I still love it just as much as I did then. I love the club as well, it’s got a great bunch of people who are all helpful and supportive.”

He said to be able to compete and drive the cart and horse, racers need to complete a three-day course.

“It’s not a case of hopping in and going. You have to attend the course which teaches you how to do it but also how to care for and gear up the pony as well as making sure it is happy and healthy. After the course, you get led around the first few times and then you go on by yourself.”

He said harness racing is a great sport to do.

“It’s very fun. I love competing.”



