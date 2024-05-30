The second TSSSA e-sports tournament took place at 2NuiCODE on Wednesday, May 29. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It was a battle of computer skills and wit in South Taranaki as rangatahi competed in an e-sports competition.

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui, Stratford High School, Inglewood High School, Te Paepae o Aotea, Francis Douglas Memorial College and Waitara High School took part in the Taranaki Secondary Schools Sports Association (TSSSA) event on Wednesday, May 29.

Competitors could play battle royale game Fortnite and car-soccer game Rocket League, working in teams to win each round and earn their spot in the finals.

TSSSA regional sports and events co-ordinator Amber Craig said 11 teams took part in the tournament, representing north, central and south Taranaki.

“The tournament gets bigger and better each year. It was great to have a mix of schools present.”

She said the tournament was introduced to the TSSSA’s event calendar last year following the growing popularity of e-sports.

“It is an emerging sport, and it’s great to include this event for players.”

The tournament was hosted by 2NuiCODE.

“We appreciate them for lending us this space. It had the perfect amount of computers and equipment for the tournament.”

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui students Devro Abraham-Rio, 15, Desmon Te-Awhe Campbell, 15, and Manaia Paratene-Pokai, 14, competed in the TSSSA e-sports tournament. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui students Devro Abraham-Rio, 15, Desmond Te-Awhe Campbell, 15, and Manaia Paratene-Pokai, 14, competed in the Fortnite tournament.

Paratene-Pokai said it was their second time competing in the tournament.

“We had a lot of fun last year so we wanted to do it again.”

Abraham-Rio said he regularly gamed.

“I used to play Fortnite, but not as much anymore. It was cool to play it again.”

Te-Awhe Campbell said it was great to play with his mates.

“It was a lot of fun.”

2NuiCODE co-ordinator Marea Rudolph said the tournament was inclusive.

“Not everyone plays traditional sports, and at 2NuiCODE, we’re all about bridging the gap and giving students opportunities. We’re very kaupapa-driven. 2NuiCODE was started by Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust in 2015 to offer free services, holiday programmes, after-school programmes and different classes for students. Hosting this tournament is a way we can support our community and rangatahi.”