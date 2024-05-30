The Mason Brothers, pictured here at their 2019 performance in New Plymouth, are performing in Kaponga next month. Photo / 4th Wall Theatre

The Mason Brothers, pictured here at their 2019 performance in New Plymouth, are performing in Kaponga next month. Photo / 4th Wall Theatre

Taranaki musicians The Mason Brothers are returning to the stage after a break of more than a year.

Band members Wayne Mason and his brother Paul Bowers-Mason will perform at Kaponga Hotel, their first performance in Taranaki since November 2022.

The Mason Brothers have performed on-and-off for the last five years, touring the country for their 50 Years of Nature - The NZ Tour series.

Mason, is a founding member of The Warratahs, writing their first hit song Hands of my Heart.

He was also a co-songwriter for The Fourmyula, and as a 19-year-old penned the well-known 1969 hit Nature, which was also covered in 1992 by The Mutton Birds.

Mason has released four solo albums.

Mason plays string guitar and is the lead vocalist while his brother Bowers-Mason plays bass.

Bowers-Mason, the Anglican missioner for central Taranaki, said playing bass is something he enjoys.

“I usually play in orchestras. With the Mason Brothers, I get to put the bass through an amp, hear the sound much better, and play in a relaxed style.

“And I play music with my big brother – he’s awesome.”

Bowers-Mason said he and his brother have a special connection to Mahoe, six minutes away from Kaponga.

“We used to stay at Uncle Vernon’s house opposite the Mahoe Hall. Wayne remembers when the uncles moved to Mahoe in the late 50s and the factory was still open.

“It closed down soon after I was born, but those school holiday memories are priceless for both of us. We are 13 years apart, so it’s the only family home we can both remember.”

One of the songs on the set list is Nature, he said.

“It’s always a blast to perform. We might also play the Warratahs’ song Taranaki since it’s about Mahoe, which is almost Kaponga.”

Bowers-Mason said the audience can expect to hear songs and music styles from the last 50 years.

“Pop, blues, country, easy listening, country rock, even a bit of gospel-style.

“Wayne tells the stories behind the songs, and the story of his musical journey over the last 60 years, and there’s plenty of brotherly banter.”

As well as bringing the music to south Taranaki, he said it will be great to play at the Kaponga Hotel since they have a connection with the Morrissey family who own the business.

“We were on holiday at Mahoe in the mid-70s and I remember Mark from haymaking.

“His family lived across the road from our uncle and aunt, John and Nola Hughes, who did haymaking with the Coombes family from the next farm.”

As Bowers-Mason runs the monthly services at the Kaponga Community Church, he said it would be great to further connect with the community there.

“I’ve also led the Anzac Day service at Kaponga for the last three years. As that Warratahs song says, we will be south of the mountain, in Taranaki.”

He said he hopes for a good Kaponga community get-together.

“Since the cows are dried off it’s a great chance to get together while we celebrate the Kaponga-Mahoe connection.”

The Details:

What: Mason Brothers concert

When: Saturday, June 17, 7.30pm

Where: Kaponga Hotel

Tickets: $25, call 06 764 6770 to secure








