A new winter programme is on offer for tamariki at the seven South Taranaki libraries. Photo / Alyssa Smith

31 May, 2024 02:45 AM 2 mins to read

A new winter programme is on offer for tamariki at the seven South Taranaki libraries. Photo / Alyssa Smith

When tamariki visit their local South Taranaki library this winter they can collect limited-edition trading cards.

The new programme launches on Tuesday, June 4, encouraging children to read and earn Takurua Toa, Winter Legends trading cards.

There are 15 to collect, 12 common and three rare. Children can complete different quests to get the set, including borrowing books, attending a programme, discussing their latest read with a librarian, logging reading activities and drawing a taniwha.

South Taranaki District Council outreach librarian Katherine Bosworth said the programme followed the successful Far North District Libraries Summer Legends programme, Raumati Toa.

“We were fortunate Far North Libraries shared their hugely successful programme with us and have allowed us to adapt it to suit our South Taranaki community. This is the first time South Taranaki District Libraries have run a winter reading programme for children and it is quite special.”

The cards are available at all of the seven South Taranaki libraries.

“Each card will be enclosed in a mystery envelope to add to the surprise.”

The free programme, for children aged 5 to 12 years, ends on Saturday, August 31.

“We would love to see whānau (families) getting involved in collecting trading cards and visiting their local LibraryPlus over the colder months,” Bosworth said.

“The programme will run for the entire winter to give everyone a chance to collect all 15 cards and participate in the various activities our libraries have on offer.”