Nigel Latta will be in Taranaki next month for an exclusive event.

Scams are the scourge of modern life and are becoming more prevalent in the digital world.

To help people in Taranaki keep themselves safe from such things, and thanks to Primo, Nigel Latta will be in Taranaki next month for an exclusive event to discuss scams and how to avoid them.

During the event, Primo Presents - Nigel Latta Live: What in the scam is going on?, audience members will hear from Nigel himself, who has just wrapped up his TVNZ series You’ve Been Scammed.

The aim of the evening is to give audience members an understanding of the evolving landscape of scams, while empowering individuals and organisations to safeguard themselves against this modern digital scourge.

In a one-hour presentation, the renowned psychologist, TV presenter, author and documentary producer will delve into the critical topic of ‘The Psychological Firewall: How individuals and organisations can better protect themselves from scams’. This will be followed by an interactive Q&A session with the audience facilitated by the event’s MC Craig Young, CEO of Tuanz (Tech Users Association New Zealand).

Nigel will also explain the psychology of scams, the traits scammers exploit, and the simple ways we can all better protect ourselves against them.

Nigel says as scams are increasing in both number and sophistication, it’s vital for people to understand how to recognise and avoid them.

“With the unprecedented rise in scams, it’s becoming increasingly important for organisations and individuals to protect themselves. The risks are very real and are only going to increase.”

It’s not just an immediate financial risk scams bring, there’s also the damage to brands if scammers impersonate a business to steal from their clients. Trust is one of the cornerstones of brand identity, and the more trusted a brand is, the bigger target it can become.

Technological solutions obviously play a key role in this, but having a ‘psychological firewall’ is just as important as a digital one, Nigel says. As we improve the technology, the scammers constantly adjust their approach to exploit the psychological traits that make us both human and vulnerable.

Drawing from extensive research, expert interviews, and first-hand encounters with scammers and their victims during the production of You’ve Been Scammed, Nigel Latta will provide invaluable insights during his presentation. Attendees will gain a deep understanding of the psychology of scams, the traits scammers exploit, and the simple ways we can all better protect ourselves against them.

The evening will answer a range of questions, from how big the problem is, why people are vulnerable to scammers, what are the psychological traits scammers exploit and how do they exploit them. Nigel will also identify some of the red flags that can be spotted when faced with a potential scam, as well as how to talk to children and teens about the risks, how to help someone who is being scammed and what to do if you think you have been scammed yourself.

The Details:

What: Primo Presents - Nigel Latta Live: What in the scam is going on?

When: Tuesday, November 14, 7pm

Where: Theatre Royal, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: Available from Ticketek

Win: Primo have generously given the Stratford Press a double pass for a giveaway. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Nigel Latta in the subject line. Include your name and contact phone number in the body of the email. The competition closes at noon on Friday, October 27, and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.