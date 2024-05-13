The money raised at this year's Inglewood Rotary Club charity car show went to Marinoto Rest Home.

Inglewood’s Marinoto Rest Home has some new equipment thanks to a local community organisation.

Inglewood Rotary Club recently hosted the 28th annual charity car show, one of many fundraisers organised by the club to support the small town of 3500 residents.

Each year, money made from the car show is given to a local organisation. This year Marinoto Rest Home was selected as the main beneficiary.

Inglewood Rotary Club member Jim Shepherd tries the chair for size and comfort, assisted by club president Noel King and members Gloria O'Dowd and Graham Drake.

The rest home was originally the town’s maternity hospital. In the late 1960s ′s, it was closed. It reopened in 1971 after the Rotary Club established the Inglewood Welfare Society and facilitated the purchase of the property.

The funds from the car show went to purchasing needed specialist equipment, including five wheelchairs suitable for use in the shower and wet areas. A serving trolley for staff to bring meals from the kitchen to the dining room was also purchased.

Previous donations made by the Inglewood Rotary Club have funded specialised lifting equipment that allows carers and nurses to lift residents in and out of bed.

The cost of the lifting machines is $3500 and so far, three of the hospital wing rooms have been fitted with a lift.