Sarah and Jack Hywood in the new Ironman 4x4 section. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Four-wheel drive owners now have a shorter trip when buying their vehicle accessories.

Jack Hywood, who co-owns Mountain Motors in Stratford with his wife Sarah, says they are now the sole stockists in Taranaki of Ironman 4x4′s range of parts and accessories.

“We sell accessories from lights, bull bars, winches, and complete suspension kits to camping equipment. These products are tried and true and known for their durability. It’s great to be able to offer these to our customers.”

Jack says as well as stocking the Ironman range, they offer a range of tyres and can now carry out wheel alignments on-site using a specialist machine.

“Everyone knows that when you make any modifications or upgrades to suspension you must carry out wheel alignments. This is something we are happy to begin providing for our customers.”

The shop has some new signage.

He says the four-wheel drive accessories are in Mountain Motor’s new showroom on Broadway.

“Our back entrance is on Miranda Street and the front entrance is on Broadway. We wanted to utilise that front space again. Stratford is the perfect place for this as it’s central. Now people don’t have to drive to different towns to get automotive parts or look at four-wheel drive accessories.”

Jack and Sarah have also increased their stock of other automotive parts and accessories.

“One side of our showroom is dedicated to 4x4 while the other is for a vast range of parts, accessories, and equipment you need to look after your vehicle. We will have everything from oil and brake pads to light bulbs, DIY tools and equipment and car-care products. We’ll even have a couple of cars displayed for sale in there from time to time.”

Jack Hywood says the expansion includes a larger range of automotive accessories. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Jack says an automotive shop has always been in the works.

“We’re almost there after two years of planning and hard work. The plan was to become Stratford’s one-stop auto shop.”

He says the expansion is an addition to their business.

“Nothing about our services has changed, we have just added more. When people drop their car off for a service or repair, they’ll still have to come around the back to the service department as usual; however, when they’re coming to look at the products for sale, it’ll be at the front on Broadway. People can still make bookings and service inquiries at the front as well.”

The showroom opened on Monday, October 9, and Jack says he and Sarah are excited to offer these products to the community.

“We’re excited to be Stratford’s one-stop auto shop.”































