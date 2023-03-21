Four Stratford Kyokushin students and their senpai are competing in the national tournament. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Four Stratford Kyokushin students and their senpai Allan Lloyd are competing in a national tournament.

Sam Lovell, 27, Angel Pitcher, 16, Max Simmons, 14, Emmett Lawrence, 11, and senpai Allan are travelling to Wellington to compete in the MOKNZ Kata and Kumite Tournament next month.

Senpai Allan says he is pleased the dojo is competing in the tournament.

“Angel and I are competing in kata which is where we showcase prescribed movements in a pattern. Sam, Max and Emmett are taking part in kumite, which is fighting. It’s going to be great to represent Stratford in this competition and also for the students to apply their learning in a competition.”

Angel says she enjoys learning karate, and can’t wait to show her skills at the tournament.

“I’m looking forward to the experience and showcasing the skills I’ve learnt at the dojo. It’s going to be an awesome experience.”

Emmett says he is also excited about the tournament.

“I’ve learnt a lot at the dojo and I can’t wait to use those skills in a competition.”

Allan started the dojo 12 months ago and says the group now has 20 members.

“It’s been good to watch it grow. I’m also pleased that we will be representing our dojo in our first-ever tournament.”

Allan says the club is always looking for more members.

“At the moment we’re appealing for adults to join the dojo. It would be great to run an adult and kids’ class. To do that, we need more adults. Karate is beneficial in a lot of ways. It teaches you self-defence but also perseverance as it can take some time to perfect the techniques.”

People interested in joining can visit the Stratford Kyokushin Facebook page.

The Details

What: Stratford Kyokushin karate lessons.

When: Thursdays 6-7pm

Where: Stratford ATC Hall, Fenton st Stratford.