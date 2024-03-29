Members of Stratford's church groups joined together on Good Friday, March 29, for an ecumenical procession through the town, carrying a large wooden cross to mark the crucifixion of Jesus.

Traditionally known as Good Friday in the Christian calendar, the Friday before Easter Sunday is when Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus.

In Stratford, the walk, known as the Way of the Cross, begins at a different church each year, said Rev Paul Bowers-Mason, an Anglican missioner based in Taranaki.

“This year we are starting from the Anglican church in Stratford, Holy Trinity. The route will take us around four of the town’s churches. While we don’t visit all of the churches in the town, because of the distance and the time we have, members from each church community do join with us on the walk.”

He said congregants take it in turn to carry a large wooden cross, representative of the one on which Jesus was crucified, along the route.

At each church, the procession stops for a short service, Bowers-Mason said.

“Each service takes just 10 minutes or so, it’s just a way to reflect on the meaning of Easter and to join together across the Christian community.”

At the final stop there is also the chance to share some light refreshments together, he said.

“Just as we change which church we start from each year, so we rotate around the churches for the final stop as well. So each church community takes turns in being the host.”

Bowers-Mason said the procession and services at each stop all focus on the commonalities between the churches, rather than the differences.

“We may belong to different congregations but we are all on the same Christian path.”



