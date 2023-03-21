Kapa haka rōpū leader Hami Tahu, 12 (centre), leads the school haka with the help of Linken Pulman, 10 (left) and Daysharn Poinga, 12. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kapa haka rōpū leader Hami Tahu, 12 (centre), leads the school haka with the help of Linken Pulman, 10 (left) and Daysharn Poinga, 12. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Past and present pupils, staff, and school whānau gathered to celebrate the 125th birthday of St Joseph’s School Stratford on Sunday.

Former pupils and staff were invited to the front during the church service. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The jubilee celebration started with mass at Stratford’s Immaculate Conception Parish Church.

Father Alan Roberts explained the significance of the date the jubilee was being celebrated on, as March 19 is dedicated to St Joseph, for whom the school is named, in the Roman Catholic calendar.

Father Alan Roberts blesses the Holy Communion during mass. Photo / Alyssa Smith

During the mass, school principal Dave Smith spoke, thanking the organisers of the jubilee and inviting everyone back to the school hall for further celebrations.

Principal Dave Smith thanked the audience for attending the school's jubilee. Photo / Alyssa Smith

At the hall, the school’s kapa haka rōpū performed waiata and the school’s haka.

Sophie Marsh (front left) and Kaylynn Pulman, both 12, were among the pupils in the kapa haka rōpū . Photo / Alyssa Smith

Dave talked about the school’s history, acknowledging the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions who established the school.

“The first principal at St Joseph’s School was Sister Margaret Mary. Everybody before us has worked hard to make this school what it is today. In the short time I have been here, I’ve felt very welcomed into this community.”

Dave also showed the guests items from a time capsule, buried in the school grounds at the school’s centenary celebration.

“We have photographs from that event and also old school pictures dating back many years ago. I’m pleased to share this with you all and I can’t wait to add more to the capsule to be uncovered at our 150th school jubilee.”

Friends Lynnette Gowen (left) and Colleen O'Sullivan enjoyed viewing old photographs from the school. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The school’s oldest pupil, Colin (Collie) Hancock, took a trip down memory lane, telling the audience about his time at the school.

“I started here in 1935. I was a quiet little country boy.”

Colin (Collie) Hancock is the school's oldest past pupil. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After his primary years at St Joseph’s, he went on to high school before leaving at 15, when his father died, to come and help on the farm.

“I’ve never regretted one moment of my schooling and my farming. I was very lucky in life to have good teachers.”

He said the best decision he made in life was marrying his wife, Cecelia.

“When I married her I was sure someone was looking out for me. I’m sure it was my faith in God and that of my teachers to thank. God bless you all and God bless those good nuns who taught me all those years ago.”

Collie was joined on stage by Jackson Laing, 5, a fifth-generation pupil. Jackson is the youngest pupil at the school and so had the honour of joining Collie in cutting the jubilee cake, made by Lauren O’Sullivan, of Hey Sweet Thing New Zealand.

Oldest past pupil Colin (Collie) Hancock and youngest pupil Jackson Laing, 5, cut the cake. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I was excited to get to cut the cake for the school’s jubilee and our guests.”

School tours were also on offer, with displays of photographs of the school and its community over the years, as well as examples of former uniforms.

Peter McDonald and his sister Linda Whittington attended the school jubilee. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke spoke at the event.

“I’d like to acknowledge the present pupils, staff and parish committee, and the kapa haka rōpū. Thank you to the organising committee for planning this event and inviting me to speak.”

Stratford District Mayor and former Board of Trustees chairman Neil Volzke spoke at the event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He said as well as being chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees some years ago, he also has family ties with the school.

“My wife attended this school, my three children attended this school and now my grandchildren are attending this school. There are a lot of families with generational ties to St Joseph’s School Stratford which is a measure of the school’s success.”

When the school first opened, he said, there were about 30 other primary schools in the district.

“Now there are only 10. It’s a remarkable feat. The special character of the school is why it will be open for another 125 years. This school has an incredible success story of Stratford’s Catholic community and today’s celebration shows the resilience of the school. Happy 125 plus one year.”























