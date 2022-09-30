The celebration started with a round of bingo. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A round of bingo, live entertainment and a sing-a-long were the activities planned to celebrate the older persons in the district.

This morning about 50 people gathered in the War Memorial Centre to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons.

The event was organised by the Stratford Positive Ageing Group with support from the Stratford District Council.

Stratford Positive Ageing chairman John Sandford speaking at the event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says the day celebrates and recognises the contributions older people have made and continue to make in the community.

"Council has always supported the Stratford Positive Ageing Group and the events they run. Many of the people who attended the celebration play significant roles in our community and other organisations in the district. The collective wisdom of Stratford's older persons is an asset to the community."

Gloria Webby receives flowers for her contribution to both the council and the Stratford Positive Ageing Group. Photo / Alyssa Smith

At the event, the mayor thanked former Stratford Positive Ageing Group chairwoman Gloria Webby for her service to both the council and the Positive Ageing Group for the past six years.

This year Gloria is retiring from both positions with John Sandford filling the Stratford Positive Ageing chairperson role.

John says the group is beneficial to the community.

"Stratford Positive Ageing brings a lot of good speakers to inform and help the elderly on a range of topics. They also provide light relief and entertainment in a time that we all need it."

The celebration started with a round of bingo before pianist Jack Moser performed for the group.

Jack Moser performed a few instrumentals and songs on the piano for the group. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After the performance Age Concern Taranaki service coordinator Estelle Barnes led the group for a sing-a-long session.

Estelle, who runs the Stratford Chirpy Fridays group on the second and fourth Friday of each month, says the celebration was successful.

"The Stratford Positive Ageing Group always looks after the older person in the district well."