Stratford football club: Tungsten Legal Women take on top-of-the-table Inglewood

Stratford Press
Sian Neilson clears the ball from danger.

With the McDonald Real Estate Men’s squad taking a break this weekend, the Tungsten Legal Women were the only team in action as they hosted the top-of-the-table Inglewood team.

With the squad far from settled, it was a challenge for Stratford to play against a well-established Inglewood side.

Olivia Bright in posession and under pressure from Katelyn Stewart, with Mia Burgess in the background.
Despite this, the first half was even until Stratford conceded a couple of well-placed efforts late in the half.

In the second half, Inglewood made the most of their opportunities and the score ballooned out, which was probably not a fair reflection of the contest.

A key positive was Mia Burgess notching her first senior goal and Sian Neilson standing out while doing a job at centre back, which isn’t her favoured position.

Miriam Waayer was Inglewood’s player of the day.

Final score 7-1 to Inglewood.

