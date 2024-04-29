With the McDonald Real Estate Men’s squad taking a break this weekend, the Tungsten Legal Women were the only team in action as they hosted the top-of-the-table Inglewood team.
With the squad far from settled, it was a challenge for Stratford to play against a well-established Inglewood side.
Despite this, the first half was even until Stratford conceded a couple of well-placed efforts late in the half.
In the second half, Inglewood made the most of their opportunities and the score ballooned out, which was probably not a fair reflection of the contest.
A key positive was Mia Burgess notching her first senior goal and Sian Neilson standing out while doing a job at centre back, which isn’t her favoured position.
Miriam Waayer was Inglewood’s player of the day.
Final score 7-1 to Inglewood.