Terry Ngaia (#14) and Kylee Symes slap side rails during Superstock racing on Saturday night. Photo / Matt Julian - Contact High Photography

After raining out two weeks ago, the final event of the season was held at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on Saturday night with the Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Season Finale. With several trophies up for grabs, including stirrers memorials in both the Stockcar and Superstock classes along with a Demolition Derby, there was plenty of on track action to keep the crowd entertained.

The Stockcar class had a big night with three memorial trophies on the line as well as the 60th anniversary cup. Tyler Walker won the first race of the night and then placed second in the next one to win the Allan Hancock Memorial by two points from Brad Podjursky while Ricky Paul finished third overall. Steven Read recorded two third places in races three and four to win the Michael Walker Memorial ahead of Kylee Symes and Ricky Paul who was again third. Karl Giddy was judged to be the best stirrer in the class and won the Warren Lowry Stirrers Memorial. The points from all for races were combined to find the winner of the 60th cup which was Steven Read, so an excellent night of racing for him.

A nice-sized field of 18 Superstocks raced for the John and Gary Adamson Memorials. After three fast races, Adam Joblin won the John Adamson Memorial by a five point margin from Logan Sharpe. Wayne Moss was third. Joblin recorded two fourth places and a third on his way to victory lane. Richard Hart won the Gary Adamson Memorial for the best stirrer for his antics on the track throughout the night.

Superstocks run three wide through turn one while racing for the Adamson Memorials on Saturday night. Photo / Matt Julian - Contact High Photography

Twelve Streetstocks were on hand to contest the Olsen Memorial. Dylan Smith was the star driver of the night and won two races and finished second in the other to easily win the event. Regular front runner Jared Pryce was second while Shaun Hall finished one point behind Pryce to stand on the third step of the podium.

Adult and Youth Ministocks completed the regular racing with wins in the Adult class going to Loyd Clarke (two), Bronson Pierce and Lukah Phillips while drivers to carry the chequered flag in the Youth division were Lucas Hurley (two), Tim Corrigan and Liam Cronin-Prouse.

The evening’s racing concluded with the Roofing Industries Demolition Derby to ensure the season ended with a bang. Talor Nicol survived to be the last car mobile and won the bulk of the prize money along with bragging rights. Cory Dixon and Nathan Bright won the stirrers prizes while Marcus O’Hanlon-Taputoro won the award for the best presented car.

Speedway has now finished for the season, the new season will start in October.