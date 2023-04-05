Six Taranaki high schools competed in the 31st annual regional Sheilah Winn Shakespeare competition. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

All the world’s a stage for the Taranaki high school students who have won their place at SGCNZ’s National Shakespeare Schools Production.

Six high schools, Stratford High School, Pātea Area School, New Plymouth Girls’ High School, Sacred Heart Girls’ College, Francis Douglas Memorial College, and Spotswood College, competed in the Taranaki Sheilah Winn regional Shakespeare competition last week.

Sacred Heart Girls’ College was the clear winner, with the school winning the 15-minute production and five-minute student-directed performance.

Sacred Heart Girls' College students perform Act V, Scene I of Macbeth (from left): Year 11 Esmé Pease (15), Year 13 student director Ella Butterworth (17), Year 11 Lucy Forsyth and Year 11 Bryah Edwin ( both 15 ). Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Event organiser Suzanne Blackwell says she was impressed with the acting ability of the students.

“The calibre of performances was simply amazing this year. The students all performed well with the support of their teachers.”

She says of the 20 performances on the night, 13 were student-directed.

“The students run with the idea, organise rehearsals and take on the director’s role. They have some support from their teachers but it’s the students’ vision. The competition is a great opportunity for students to expand their knowledge of the Bard.”

Suzanne says in the 31 years the competition has taken place, there has been a wealth of talent produced in Taranaki.

“This competition has produced so many amazing actors, including Alexander Sparrow and Katie Boyle, who are bringing their production of Much Ado About Nothing to Stratford on April 9.”

She says the regional competition is a chance for Taranaki to recognise Stratford’s Shakespeare connection.

Spotswood College students performing Macbeth, Act IV Scene I (from left): Year 11 Hannah Postlethwaite (16), Year 12 Milo Hayman (16) and Year 11 students Ryan Ford and Amelie Henderson (both 15). Photo / Alyssa Smith

“The competition is about keeping our culture and performing theatrical fledglings in front of an audience in a remarkable theatre. The Kings Theatre TET is a real theatre, the students get to perform just as Shakespeare would have done it.”

The judges of the competition were Emma Walker and Kathy Gracia. Kathy says she was blown away by the performances.

“They have given hours of their time to perfect their performances and they’ve all done a wonderful job.”

Emma says the student had an incredible understanding of Shakespeare’s works.

“Their interpretation of the text was phenomenal. All of the students can feel proud of their performances.”

The Sacred Heart Girls’ College students and judge’s choice, Francis Douglas Memorial College student Gabriel Luis Cantillan Gerente (17), will attend the week-long Wellington Shakespeare Global Centre New Zealand University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival.

There they will complete workshops and then present their piece to the judges, in an attempt to win their chance to go to the Globe in London.



































