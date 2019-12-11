Two key Whanganui Squash Club athletes and the Taihape men's F grade super champs team were recognised for their efforts at the annual Squash Central Awards in Whanganui last weekend.

The event wrapped up a sensational year of achievements across the district during the season that runs from October 31 to September 30 and covered all the district's territory from New Plymouth to Ohakune through to Dannevirke, Tararua and Levin and in between.

It was the second year in a row that all categories were filled up.

While an outstanding player, Whanganui's Matthew Ratcliffe won the Referee of the Year title and veteran and clubmate Kent Darlington took the Men's Masters crown accepting the Merv and Jean Tapp Trophy as his prize.

Whanganui's Matthew Ratcliffe receives a hug from Squash Central president Christine Rukuwai after being named Referee of the Year at the Central awards in Whanganui at the weekend.

Ratcliffe was acknowledged for obtaining his district referee qualification. An extensive amount of written and practical testing was required, along with time invested over nine months and Ratcliffe is always willing to step up and referee finals or difficult matches around the district tournaments. Ratcliffe was presented the Acknowledgement Award.

Darlington continued to hold his own in among the district and national top masters players. He represented Central in all the Senior representative fixtures against Eastern, Wellington and Waikato.

Whanganui's Kent Darlington accepts the Merv and Jean Tapp Trophy from Squash Central president Christine Rukuwai after winning the Men's Master of the Year title at the weekend.

He won the Central Mens Open for the first time along with the Central Masters title. He equalled the club champion record for titles at his Whanganui club, by winning his 13th and also is the Whanganui Masters Club Champion for 2019. He is ranked #2 overall in Central on the grading list and also took on the role of New Zealand Junior selector for 2019.

Darlington continues to train hard and chase tournaments as a masters player. He still finds time to coach the Whanganui juniors on a Monday night and coached the Mens E grade superchamp team at the Whanganui club this year along with volunteering his time during club tournaments. He was also a member of the Central masters team that headed to Timaru for the NZ Masters Nationals in October.

The Team of the Year, the Taihape Men's F Grade Super Champs Team, won the district competition and then went on to take out the National Men's F Grade title in Hamilton.

Coaches Josh Hooper and Mark McCord put their hands up to take on these men and coach them. Every Monday night they would travel from far and wide as they all live out of town and spend around 1-2 hours training. The team of Mike Smith, Matt Robertson, Korey O'Hara, Ollie Gordon, Max Buchanan, Callum McCord and Jack Squires beat Ohakune 4/1 in the district competition and then smashed it at the Nationals by winning all their matches and only dropping one game over the entire competition.

They beat Hamilton 5/0, Hawkes Bay 5/0, Lugton Park 4/1 and then in the final they beat Henderson 5/0. This is the first national title for the small club of Taihape since 2003 and only the 4th national title the club holds.

Squash Central Awards Winners:

Referee of the Year — (Acknowledgement Award)

Matthew Ratcliffe — Whanganui Squash Club

Most Improved Senior Player — (Paula & Kent Darlington Trophy)

Brayden Bryce — Ashhurst Pohangina

Most Improved Junior — (Sansom Family Trophy)

Jack Shearer — Kawaroa Park Squash Club

Mens Masters Player/Services — (Merv & Jean Tapp Trophy)

Kent Darlington — Whanganui Squash Club

Womens Masters Player/Services — (Lois Mills Tray)

Joy Koolen — Squashgym Palmerston North

Administrator of the Year — (Sharon & Warren Patterson Trophy)

Paula Laing — Waitara Squash Club

Personality for the Year — (Barb & Mike Jack Trophy)

Allan Bailey — Squashgym Palmerston North

Volunteer Contributor to Squash — (Central Squash Trophy)

Joy Koolen — Squashgym Palmerston North

Player of the Year — (Central Squash Trophy)

Kaitlyn Watts — Squashgym Palmerston North

Coach of the Year — (Donna Wilson Trophy)

Victor Romero — Squashgym Palmerston North

Team of the Year — (Central Squash Trophy)

Taihape Men's F Grade Super Champs Team

Club of the Year — (Carson Family Trophy)

Kawaroa Park Squash Club