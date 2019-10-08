Bay of Plenty Squash players have made their mark at a national level, claiming a trio of titles at the New Zealand Junior National Age Group Squash Championships.

Read more:
Bay of Plenty teams qualify for National Super Champs.
National title for Bay women's team
Bay players who helped New Zealand win their eighth Trans-Tasman comp

New Zealand junior representative, Katikati's Glenn Templeton secured the under-19 Boys' title at the champs in Auckland at the weekend, while nine-year-old Edgecumbe player Zezima Waitai won the under-11 Boys' title. Maiya Hotham from Putaruru, who plays for Squash Bay of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.