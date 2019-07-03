Bay of Plenty squash clubs have booked their places in the National Super Champs after victories in regional tournaments.

Nine tournaments were played across the Bay of Plenty last weekend with each winner progressing to the national competition in September.

Playing at home, top seed Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre won the B grade men's tournament. They came back from losing the first game of Saturday's final against number two seed Katikati to win 4-1.

The team of Marcus Niles, Jack Niles, Steve Hurley, Andrew Martin, Michael Dunston, Chris Tietjen and Joe Smythe were unbeaten at the tournament and will play in the national B grade final in Whakatāne.

Advertisement

Dunston says nerves were pretty high going into the final against Katikati.

"We said we were defending the den, we had home court advantage and had friends and club mates come and support us. We have all been in that finals team situation before, so we were not new to it, but it is always tough," Dunston says.

"We have all been training really hard, a couple of times a week as a team, and our own hits as well."

Dunston says a standout performer was 16-year-old Joe who won a crucial game in Saturday's final and then flew to Auckland that afternoon for a cricket trip. Dunston says playing the national final close to home, in Whakatāne, is also helpful.

"We have a lot of training to do, we will pick up more and get the intensity going, just as any sporting team will do. We have a diverse range of players, one of the lads runs till the cows come home and another relies on his shots – we all play our own way. We encourage our players to play their own game."

Meanwhile Rotorua's Geyser City women's F grade team won their regional tournament in Te Puke. They beat Taneatua and Te Puke to earn their place at their national final tournament.

Geyser Squash Club F grade women's team coach Dave Jenson with Briar London, Deborah Eggers, Rachael Payne, Ruby Roche, Robyn Hall and, front, Kayla Williams. Photo / Supplied

The team includes Briar London, Deborah Eggers, Rachael Payne, Ruby Roche, Robyn Hall, Kayla Williams and Scarlett Dowland.

Geyser coach Dave Jenson says he is stoked with the result.

"We were top seeds, but you are only as good as you are on the day. I think it was the attitude on court, we have taken an approach where you get on the court, you don't get on to win. If you put winning as a focal point you stress out too much.

"They were a little bit nervous, but every time I spoke to them, I would ask them how they were feeling and one thing they could change from the previous game. But it is about having fun, we took a pretty relaxed view about playing."

The F grade national final will be held in Hamilton

"We are looking forward to that. The training regime will step up a little bit more. I would hope we would train at least twice a week, if not three times a week. At this level it is just about nailing the basics but the girls will be focused on doing their best."

Bay of Plenty squash elimination tournament winners:

B grade women - Te Puke.

B grade men - Devoy.

C grade women - Katikati.

C grade men - Mount.

D grade women - Taneatua.

D grade men - Mount.

E grade men - Tokoroa.

E grade women - Edgecumbe.

F grade women - Geyser.