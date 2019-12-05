It might not have been the dream ending for New Zealand, but Ian Smith's iconic commentary from the Cricket World Cup final has been shortlisted for Massey University's annual Quote of the Year.

His shocked short sentences are one of 10 shortlisted quotes that the public can vote on.

Smith, from Havelock North, was part of the crew that commentated the final back in July where New Zealand missed out on the trophy after they drew both the match and the super over, with England winning on more boundaries scored.

Massey University speech-writing specialist and competition organiser Dr Heather Kavan says many of this year's shortlisted quotes were nominated multiple times.

"This year, the task of judging was relatively easy as several quotes were undeniably powerful and had been nominated by so many people that we knew they had public support," she says.

"The main challenge was providing variety, as some people like deep and meaningful quotes while others like to scan the list for the one they find the funniest."

Voting closes at midday on December 11 and the winner will be announced on December 12.

2019 Quote of the Year finalists (in no particular order):

1. "Hello Brother." – Shooting victim Haji-Daoud Nabi's last words to the gunman at the Al Noor mosque entrance.

2. "We are broken hearted, but we are not broken." – Imam Gamal Fouda of Al Noor mosque after the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

3. "They are us." – Jacinda Ardern speaking about Muslim victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack, in the aftermath of the killings.

4. "I think the doves are rising up." – Actor Lucy Lawless on the School Fight for Climate.

5. "He's about as welcome as diarrhoea in a wetsuit in that place." – Greenpeace's Russell Norman on pro-coal Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attending the forum on climate change at Tuvalu.

6. "There is scientific evidence that shows it makes me faster. It was done at Harvard, I think.'' – All Black Jack Goodhue on why he is keeping his mullet haircut.

7. "We're going to a super over! You are kidding me! You are kidding me!" – Ian Smith's exuberant commentary at the Cricket World Cup final.

8. "Just imagine if Colonel Sanders gave up the first time he wanted funding for his recipe. We would not have had that succulent chicken." – Destiny Church's Hannah Tamaki when asked how her new political party would raise funds.

9. "You can't consent to murder." – Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey summing up the Grace Millane murder case.

10. "Okay, boomer." – Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick dismissing 51-year-old National MP Todd Muller's interruption during her climate change speech in Parliament.