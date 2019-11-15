If it wasn't for basketball Rongo Maaka Morrell would likely be considering becoming a gang member, like most men of his family.

It's been a lifeline to a better world for Morrell, 15, whose family is steeped in gangs.

The Flaxmere teen's life is explored in a little more than six minutes as the first episode of the documentary "Beyond the Court".

The powerful episode, titled "Living the Game" has already reached more than 37,000 people on YouTube.

Watch episode one of the mini documentary series Beyond the Court 'living the game'. Video / Roshan Eshwave Uelese

The series is called Beyond the Court, named because documentary maker Roshan Uelese wants to tell the stories behind the game and

