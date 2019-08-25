Since they opened their doors 25 years ago, there's been no looking back for local business owners Scott and Celeste Raisbeck.

Initially operating as Rotorua Optometrists, the store became Specsavers Rotorua in 2009 and has grown into a team of 17 staff. In 2014, Jason Langdon joined the partnership with Scott and Celeste and together have a passion for customer service, community connections and providing best value and cutting-edge eye care.

Last year, the team invested in Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to enhance the team's level of eye care to patients.

"OCT is the next generation of eye health care and helps our optometrists detect serious eye diseases including glaucoma, macular degeneration and other retinal changes. The whole team is really excited by this and we're eager to encourage more locals to come in for an eye health check." Optometrist Celeste said.

At Specsavers Rotorua, an OCT scan is included as part of every comprehensive eye health check at no extra cost and it's because the team believes that everyone deserves access to the best quality eye care.

This belief extends more broadly and is why last year the team launched a glasses recycling program in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight that sees pre-loved specs quality-checked and sent to people in need overseas. Locals can donate unused glasses in store by handing them in to a staff member or placing them in the glasses recycling box.

The team supports charity through the Specsavers Community Program, donating to the Rotorua Hospice and The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ every time a pair of glasses is purchased in store. The team has raised more than $10,000 in the last ten years.

"We're thrilled to have raised so much for worthy causes and its only possible because of the generosity of our customers. Together, we have made a meaningful difference." Jason says.

The team is excited to spend another year looking after the Rotorua community.

Specsavers Rotorua is open seven days a week. Book online at www.specsavers.co.nz,

call 07 349 2020 or visit the team on Eruera Street in Rotorua.