Castlecliff Club Whanganui Mustangs held off a much improved Kingswood team 7-6 in the Manawatū men's senior reserve A grade softball competition in Palmerston North.

Mustangs opened the weekend's scoring when Brian Landon-Lane hit safely. Danny Green advanced him to second base with a single and, with first and second bases loaded, Jefferson Yacap smashed the ball to the outfield, scoring both runners and placing himself on second.

Next batter, and player of the day, Lawrence Llaneta hit safely to score Yacap, however Llaneta was left on base when the innings finished.

Kingswood replied with a huge home run to open their account. Mustangs next turn at bat Duane Paranihi and Cameron Hollis scored, giving the visitors a 5-1 lead. Kingswood added three runs at their next turn at bat while Mustangs could not score at their turn at bat.

Kingswood added another two in their turn at bat to take a 6-5 lead. With time just about up Danny Green hit safely and then Llaneta blasted the ball deep over the fielders to score Green and himself.

Green dismissed the three Kingswood batters and Mustangs took the win 7-6.

Lawrence Llaneta shone at shortstop taking some fine outs, while fellow countryman Captain Langes took several brilliant catches in the outfield. Green continues to impress on the mound for Mustangs, gathering seven strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Athletic Whanganui women remain at th top of the senior women premier grade after Bramac Anahera defaulted to the visitors and the Athletic men demolished Raiders 10-2 in the senior men's A grade senior reserves.

Ezi Finance Whanganui Braves again failed to find enough players to field a team on Saturday defaulting to Huia Chiefs. Braves are likely to face demotion from the senior men's premier grade.