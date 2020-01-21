

Whanganui players had the edge over the visitors in the Clubman Snooker Invitational Singles competition at the Wanganui East Club over the weekend.

Hometown exponent Richard Matthews won the main event after an epic battle with Palmerston North's Ray Banks. Matthews won 2-1 in a final that could have gone either way in the best of three frames.

In other results, Whanganui's Neville Edwards came out on top to win the Flight and Harry Parslow, also Whanganui, won the plate section.

Twenty players competed in the Clubman competition, from Palmerston North, Waipukurau, Waikanae and Wellington along with 14 Whanganui players.

As part of his prize Matthews will play in the AG Challenge Tournament along with 19 other premier players this weekend at the Wanganui East Club.

The AG Challenge Trophy Tournament will start at 8am, with qualifying on Saturday and finals will be played on Sunday. This will be the sixth year for this invitational event offering a prize pool of $4000 thanks to the support from sponsors.

Previous winners Jack Lemon, Steve Robertson, Paul Briggs and last year's winner Peter Bevins will be competing again.

There are six Whanganui players entered in this top field. Players from Wellington, Wairapara, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Taihape are entered.

Admission is free and Club NZ entry conditions apply. Members, their guests and affiliated members welcome.