Two lucky Tauranga students and one from Rotorua have been selected for the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand production in late September.

Annie Parkinson, from Te Wharekura o Mauao, Caleb Arkwright, from Bethlehem College, and Mitchell Jones from John Paul College, have been chosen to attend the week-long intensive workshops and rehearsals, following the national results announced last week.

Students had to submit their performance entries by video due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.

These students will join 45 others from all around the country, if New Zealand returns to alert level 1.

Over the week, the students will work with three different professional directors and will put on public performances at the University of Otago.