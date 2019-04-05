Last time Dr Mike Joy spoke in Whanganui it was about water issues - this time he will have a broader focus.

Joy is the first 2019 speaker for the Whanganui Science Forum. He speaks at 7.30pm on April 30 in the museum's Davis Lecture Theatre. The cost is $4 for forum members, and $5 for others.

He's now the senior researcher at Victoria University's Institute of Governance and Policy Studies. He has broad scientific knowledge and wants to improve the connection between science, policy and real outcomes.

His talk is titled Biophysical Economics: making sense of our predicament - the predicament being the multiple environmental issues facing New Zealand now.

He'll talk about why limits to growth are needed, and about new approaches to energy - including transition away from fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Joy didn't begin studying at Massey University until his early 30s. He got a BSc, MSc and PhD in ecology, then became a lecturer. He's been outspoken about the decline in our water quality as a result of intensive farming.

He's received lots of awards for his work and was a semifinalist for the 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

He has developed bio-assessment tools used by regional councils and consultants, and has published scientific papers on matters as diverse as artificial intelligence and freshwater fish biology.

Spokeswoman Margi Keys said the science forum was delighted to have the tenacious and feisty Joy back to address members.

His talk will be followed by supper.