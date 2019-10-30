A group of 17 runners will be representing Tauranga together when they line-up at the start line of the largest marathon in the world, the annual New York City Marathon, this weekend. Among them is Amy Dreaneen - a 40-year-old mother, wife and cancer survivor who sets herself a "cancer-versary" challenge every year. Kristin Macfarlane finds out more about Dreaneen and her fellow runners.

On October 2, 2017 Amy Dreaneen was given the heartbreaking news that she had breast cancer.

She underwent a full mastectomy and reconstruction, and four bouts of chemotherapy.

On January 26, 2018 Dreaneen was given the all-clear from her cancer - a moment she promised herself that she would start "living life to the full and make the most of it".

Advertisement

Though she has check-ups every three months, Deaneen is happy to say "I'm totally clear now".

READ MORE:

Hannah Wells wins Auckland Marathon.

European challenges for Tauranga's champion runner Sabrina Grogan.

Unsurprisingly, her cancer experience gave her a new outlook on "life in general", teaching her not to "sweat the small stuff and make the most of every opportunity". It also prompted her to set herself major physical challenges around October 2, a date she refers to as her "cancer-versary".

"I try to do something every year," Deaneen says.

Amy Dreaneen will run the New York City Marathon this week. She is pictured with her children Maggie (left), 10 and Max, 11. Photo / Supplied

Last year, she ran her first ultramarathon and on Monday morning (NZT), Deaneen will run in the world's largest marathon, the 2019 New York City Marathon, with 17 other runners connected to Tauranga. They include Tauranga's Dawn Picken, Nicola Wakerley, Blake Cloke, Paula Wilson, Kirsten Nicholson, Josie Calcott, Brenda Poutawera, Kelly Taylor, Amy Dreaneen, Karlene Blair, Amy Wright, Vicki Long, Sheryn Shadbolt and Allan Shadbolt as well as Victoria Wicks-Brown, who lives in Auckland during the week but returns to the city at the weekends, and former residents, Chelsea and Jeff Gardner, now based in Utah, US.

The group leaves for New York today and will wear their Mount Maunganui Runners and Walkers singlets when they begin their race, surrounded by about 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to runners of all ages and abilities.

Deaneen says she has no expectations going into the race but can't wait for the experience.

"I'm really excited, I know it's one part of the whole adventure."

Advertisement

She trains at least six days a week, often running with her fellow Mount Maunganui Runners and Walkers clubmates.

"It can be very social."

While Deaneen has completed a marathon in under four hours previously, her goal for New York is to enjoy it and not have to spend a lot of time recovering post-run so she can also be a tourist.

It will be her first big trip, which doubles as "a 40th present", without any of her family members. Husband Eddie and their children Maggie, 10 and Max, 11, may be staying in Tauranga when she leaves today but she knows they'll be cheering her on from home.

"They're my biggest supporters."