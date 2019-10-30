A group of 17 runners will be representing Tauranga together when they line-up at the start line of the largest marathon in the world, the annual New York City Marathon, this weekend. Among them is Amy Dreaneen - a 40-year-old mother, wife and cancer survivor who sets herself a "cancer-versary" challenge every year. Kristin Macfarlane finds out more about Dreaneen and her fellow runners.

On October 2, 2017 Amy Dreaneen was given the heartbreaking news that she had breast cancer.

She underwent a full mastectomy and reconstruction, and four bouts of chemotherapy.

On January 26, 2018 Dreaneen was given the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.