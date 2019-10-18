Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Auckland Marathon: Hannah Wells, Jess Walley, Mel Aitken among top contenders

Kristin Macfarlane
By
4 mins to read
Tauranga's Hannah Wells is one of two Tauranga athletes identified as leading contenders in this weekend's Auckland Marathon's women's race. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga's Hannah Wells is one of two Tauranga athletes identified as leading contenders in this weekend's Auckland Marathon's women's race. Photo / George Novak

The ASB Auckland Marathon is on Sunday and a number of Tauranga and Rotorua athletes have been identified as leading contenders. Rotorua's Michael Voss is expected to perform well in men's race, while in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.