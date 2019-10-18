The ASB Auckland Marathon is on Sunday and a number of Tauranga and Rotorua athletes have been identified as leading contenders. Rotorua's Michael Voss is expected to perform well in men's race, while in the women's event, Tauranga's Hannah Wells and Jess Walley have also been tipped to do well. Their biggest competition will be Wellington's Mel Aitken, who is coached by Tauranga's Craig Kirkwood. In the men's Half Marathon Aaron Pulford (Tauranga) is a favourite along with Tauranga's Lisa Cross in the women's half. Kristin Macfarlane reports.

Mel Aitken was the first woman to finish the Garmin Tauranga Marathon in September. Photo / George Novak

Wells' biggest competition, police officer Mel Aitken, won last month's Garmin Tauranga Marathon in 2hrs, 56min, 44sec, and took out the New Zealand and Oceania Ultra Running title in Taupō last weekend.

"It's been a real mix and to be honest I am looking to make the most of opportunities when they allow me to be able to attend events feeling fit and well. My training has been solid so it's nice to be able to test myself over different terrains. I am off to Xterra World Trail Champs in Hawaii in November so that will be my last big one for the year."

In the men's marathon, Australian runner Isaias Beyn will be looking to improve on his third place last year, starting as race favourite.

His personal best time in the 42.2km race is 2hrs, 11min, 37sec.

"There are some hills in the first 15km. Last year they weren't a problem for me, but I paid for it in the second half. By 32km I had bad pain in my foot. This year, I hope to be more patient," Beyn said.

Rotorua's Michael Voss and Queenstown's Nicholas Sunseri, who have both previously run under or close to 2hrs 30min for the marathon distance, are expected to be his toughest competition.

2019 Leading contenders (name, region, personal best time):

Auckland Marathon:

Men:

Isaias Beyn, Australia, 2:11.37; Hiro Tanimoto, Wellington, 2:20.54; Michael Voss, Rotorua, 2:27.00; Bert Prendergast, Wellington, 2:28.39; Nicholas Sunseri, Queenstown, 2:30.30.

Women:

Mel Aitken, Wellington, 2:47.42; Hannah Wells, Tauranga (on debut); Jess Walley, Tauranga, 3:02.57.

Barfoot and Thompson Half Marathon:

Men:

Cameron Graves, North Shore, 1:05.27; Aaron Pulford, Tauranga, 1:05.35; Daniel Balchin, Cromwell, 1:05.53; Jack Moody, Auckland, 1:07.16; Jonathan Jackson, Auckland, 1:07.22; Christopher Dryden, Christchurch, 1:07.27.

Women:

Lisa Cross, Tauranga, 1:14.22; Lindsay Barwick, Wellington; Katrina Andrew, Inglewood, 1:22.00.